(FOX40.COM) — Pacific Elementary School, in south Sacramento, was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a homeless person jumped on the school’s roof and began throwing rocks at people, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The school was placed on lockdown at around 10:35 a.m., but no students were on campus at the time.

Just before 11 a.m., sheriff’s deputies detained the man and found that a vice principal was hit with one of the rocks. It is unclear what degree the injuries are.

The sheriff’s office said that the man has a history of incidents at the school.