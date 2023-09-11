(FOX40.COM) — “916 Day” is quickly approaching, and the city of Sacramento is asking its residents to celebrate by helping to preserve one of its cornerstones.

The city said volunteers are invited to join its Parks and Community Enrichment Commission for eight events at multiple Sacramento parks to celebrate the official Sacramento holiday.

During the events, park commissioners and staff from the City’s Department of Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment (YPCE) will host, “a series of beautification and service events to promote volunteerism and partnerships at parks and green spaces,” the city said on its website.

Jackie Beecham, Sacramento’s YPCE director, said, “916 Day is a chance to join your neighbors to celebrate our City parks as the cornerstone of our community.”

“The benefits they provide for social interaction, personal growth, a connection to the natural environment, and wellness are invaluable,” she added.

According to the city, park commissioners are aiming to recruit 916 volunteers across all events.

Volunteers can register for any of the events using the ActiveNet system found here.

Below is a list of parks that will be hosting events before, during, and after “916 Day.”

The first “916 Day” was celebrated in 2018.