(FOX40.COM) — The city of Sacramento is asking residents for their input in a survey regarding changes to Capitol Mall.

Changes to the road are part of the Capitol Mall Revitalization Project, which spans from Third to Ninth streets in downtown Sacramento.

Officials said over 900 people have taken the survey so far.

Information gathered from the survey will be used to help inform officials and inspire the design process.

The survey asks questions about Capitol Mall, asking residents about their experience on Capitol Mall, challenges the street faces, and what improvements they’d like to see.

Click or tap here for the survey.

What is the Capitol Mall Revitalization Project?

The Capitol Mall Revitalization Project aims to make to improve walkways and crosswalks for pedestrians.

Officials hope the project gives bicyclists a more enjoyable experience by better connecting major destinations such as the Crocker Art Museum and the State Capitol.

Capitol Mall is within walking distance the Golden 1 Center, Downtown Commons and other parts of downtown Sacramento. Capitol Mall is also the gateway to West Sacramento and Sutter Health Park through the Tower Bridge.

In recent years, Capitol Mall has hosted the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the AAPI Night Market and Sacramento Pride, bringing thousands of people to downtown Sacramento.

Capitol Mall is also home to a farmers market held every Wednesday at Capitol Mall from May to September.