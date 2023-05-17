(KTXL) — After a shooting along Del Paso Boulevard on Saturday night left two children and two adults injured, the Vida De Oro Foundation has decided to postpone the Sacramento Taco Festival.

The foundation was planning to hold the event on May 21, but after the shooting, they have found the Del Paso Boulevard area to be too “difficult” to try and hold events near.

“This is very frustrating for organizations like ours that try to bring good things to this neighborhood, only to have that goodwill undone because of incidents like this,” says Mina Perez, President and CEO of the Vida De Oro Foundation and Board Member of the North Sacramento Chamber of Commerce.

“We have been very active on the Boulevard since 2007, bringing art shows, activities, and events, and we have never felt as threatened as we do today.”

The 1-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The foundation said the taco festival will be postponed until they can find a new location to hold the event.