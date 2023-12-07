(FOX40.COM) — A man has died at a Sacramento area hospital on Thursday after being shot at least once with a shotgun, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Riverside Blvd. and 35th Ave in the Greenhaven neighborhood.

While police were en route to the location of the shooting, dispatchers learned that the victim was taken to a hospital in a vehicle, police said.

Officers secured the area once on scene and later located the victim at the hospital.

Police said there are several road closures in the area in connection with the investigation.

