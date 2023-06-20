(KTXL) — Drive around Sacramento long enough and you’re bound to encounter some yellow road signs that advise about a peculiar speed limit.

While drivers may be used to seeing speed limits in multiples of five — as in 25 mph, 40 mph and 55 mph — there are a few in Sacramento that advise about a speed limit of 17 mph.

One of those such signs is in Curtis Park, on 24th Street between 4th Avenue and Marshall Way, and another is at I and 24th streets in midtown.

Photo by Jeremiah Martinez/FOX40-KTXL

Why do these 17 mph signs exist?

The 17 mph signs were installed as part of the city’s former Neighborhood Traffic Management Program (NTMP) to increase driver awareness of reducing their speed near roundabouts, city of Sacramento Spokesperson Gabby Miller told FOX40 News in an email.

Community involvement and approval from the Sacramento City Council were a part of the process.

According to a 2006 city staff report, the NTMP was adopted by the city council in December 1995 and officially began in May 1996.

“During the time program was in place, the city partnered with neighborhoods to implement traffic calming measures that could vary from traffic circles, median islands, signing and striping, speed bumps, etc.,” Miller said.

Although the odd-numbered speed limit is unusual, it’s a warning sign and not enforceable, Miller said.

“Drivers should follow the legal posted speed limits, which includes a 25 MPH speed limit in any business district or residential street and a 15 MPH speed limit in alleys, intersections, and railroad crossings,” Miller said.

Residents question the speed limit choice

The signs with a speed limit of 17 miles per hour have sparked several conversations on Reddit, with some users commenting on the limit’s legality and others joking about the odd choice of speed.

“Prime numbers greater than 5 don’t often appear as speed limits. Good for 17,” one Redditor joked.

“It’s not a regulatory sign so not enforceable. Regulatory speed signs must end in a 0 or 5,” one Redditor said, echoing the city representative.

“Officer, I was only driving 16.75!,” another Redditor said.

According to Miller, city officials approved a reduction of speed limits in various neighborhoods including 24 street segments in July 2020.

A street segment is a portion of a street that is between two intersections or an intersection and the end of a cul-de-sac.

Along with reducing the speed limits in certain neighborhoods, the city council established a 15 mph speed limit around 115 schools throughout the city, Miller said.

Photo by Jeremiah Martinez/FOX40-KTXL

How are speed limits set in Sacramento?

While some local authorities can set speed limits, there are limits that are established by federal or state law.

Here are the guidelines set by California, according to state law:

•65 MPH in urban areas

•25 MPH in any business district or residential street

•25 MPH in school zones when children are present

•15 MPH in alleys, intersections, and railroad crossings (where visibility is limited)

Cities in California are allowed to set specific speed limits within their boundaries, according to the California Vehicle Code (CVC).

According to city officials, Sacramento has set limits between 25 to 55 MPH, based on engineering traffic surveys.

The surveys required engineers to analyze the speed of vehicles, which led them to set the speed limit either at or below the speed driven by 85% of the drivers surveyed.

In each street’s survey, traffic engineers studied the following factors:

•Street collision history

•Pedestrian and bicycle traffic

•Amount of traffic typically on the street

•Speed of traffic

•Roadway characteristics (length, width, lanes and visibility)

•Amount and severity of curves

•Curbside parking practices and number and type of driveways

•Type of area (residential, commercial, offices, recreational, etc.)