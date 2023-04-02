(KTXL) — A new park is being planned in South Natomas. Sacramento City Council Member Karina Talamantes announced on March 24 that a pocket park will be near Thelma and Hawk avenues, a residential neighborhood in the Gardenland area.

According to Talamantes, the area has been in the city’s work plan for many years, and the pocket park will have a playground, open green lawn, walkways, site furnishing, landscape and irrigation.

The name of the park will be decided at a later date.

A pocket park is typically smaller than a regular-sized park. Pocket parks are small outdoor spaces and are often located in an area surrounded by commercial buildings or houses on small lots, according to the National Recreation and Parks Association.

The announcement of the park came after funding of $500,000 was secured from the state’s budget. Assemblymember Kevin McCarty had a role in getting funding for the park in an area he says, goes unnoticed.

“This area doesn’t have a park,” McCarty told FOX40 News. “It’ll be a park where neighbors can gather and have some positive activities and it’ll be a good shot in the arm for the neighborhood.”

There’s no estimated date when the park will be complete.

“I thought the Gardenland area is a great location and thankful that councilmember Talamantes recommended this project and look forward to building a pocket park right there,” McCarty said.