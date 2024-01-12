(FOX40.COM) — As the San Francisco 49ers aim for a Super Bowl run, a Sacramento puppy with a name similar to the team’s quarterback will be on Animal Planet’s biggest stage.

‘Bark Purdy,’ a chihuahua-mix puppy from the Sacramento SPCA, will be featured on Animal Planet’s 2024 Puppy Bowl on Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.

“Bark Purdy is just as mighty as his namesake. He is small but mighty; don’t underestimate this player!,” Discovery’s website reads.

The chihuahua-mix is a member of “Team Ruff,” which will face off against “Team Fluff” for the annual event’s “Lombarky trophy,” a play on the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl-winning team.

The Puppy Bowl, shown every year on Super Bowl Sunday, mimics a football game with puppies playing inside a mini stadium. The event is designed to raise awareness for pet adoption and rescuing abandoned animals.

The puppy from the Sacramento SPCA is named after 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy, who led the team to the NFC’s top seed this season with a 12-5 record. The 49ers earned a first-round bye by getting the top seed.

After becoming the 2022 NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” — a title for the player who is selected last — Purdy has led the 49ers to a 17-4 combined record since becoming the team’s starting quarterback since 2022.

Purdy concluded the regular season as the franchise’s record holder for most passing yards in a single season at 4,280.

According to Animal Planet, Puppy Bowl 2024 will feature 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories.

The Sacramento community can vote daily for ‘Bark Purdy’ in the Puppy Bowl’s “Pupularity Playoffs” poll that will go through four rounds of voting.

Click or tap here to vote.

The “Most Pupular” poll winner will be announced on Feb. 11.