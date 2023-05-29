(KTXL) — More spots to cool off from the warm weather have opened up in Sacramento.
The city of Sacramento said its splash parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.
There are 12 splash sparks throughout the city.
- Gardenland Park – 8200 Ramona Avenue
- Jefferson Park – 1900 Roma Court
- Strawberry Manor Park – 200 Danville Way
- Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive
- Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle
- N. Natomas Regional Park – 4989 Natomas Blvd.
- Shasta Community Park – 7407 Shasta Avenue
- Valley Oak Park – 2780 Marbury Drive
- McClatchy Park – 3500 5th Avenue
- Guerrero Park – 6000 61st Street
- Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kankee Drive
- Witter Ranch – 3795 Saintsbury Drive
Another spot to get a break from the heat is the North Natomas Aquatics Complex, at 2601 New Market Drive. It will be open Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.