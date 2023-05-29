(KTXL) — More spots to cool off from the warm weather have opened up in Sacramento.

The city of Sacramento said its splash parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

There are 12 splash sparks throughout the city.

Gardenland Park – 8200 Ramona Avenue

Jefferson Park – 1900 Roma Court

Strawberry Manor Park – 200 Danville Way

Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive

Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle

N. Natomas Regional Park – 4989 Natomas Blvd.

Shasta Community Park – 7407 Shasta Avenue

Valley Oak Park – 2780 Marbury Drive

McClatchy Park – 3500 5th Avenue

Guerrero Park – 6000 61st Street

Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kankee Drive

Witter Ranch – 3795 Saintsbury Drive

Another spot to get a break from the heat is the North Natomas Aquatics Complex, at 2601 New Market Drive. It will be open Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.