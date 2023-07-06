(KTXL) — An all-girls robotics team from St. Francis in Sacramento took first place in a competition that put the best young engineers around the world against each other.

The Geneseas Robotics Team defeated dozens of teams in the Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) World Championship in June.

“It was so surreal when they called us out to the stage,” Nora Zhou, the team’s electrical engineering lead, told FOX40’s Gary Gelfand. “We worked 10 months on the ROV, developing it and testing it in the pool. So it’s exciting to see it pay off.”

The MATE ROV competition challenges students to design and build underwater robots to complete different tasks that simulate environmental problems, according to their website.

The underwater robot the girls built is named “Medusa,” an ROV that is designed to help “facilitate a lot of environmental change.”

The process of building the underwater robot culminated in 10 months of work and meetings on the weekends and some weekdays after school.

“ROVs are used in the real world for serious environmental purposes,” team CEO Morgan Jones told FOX40. “We engineered an ROV that’s capable of doing of doing similar things in a simulated environment.”

The St. Francis team had competed in the MATE ROV competition for four years, but their championship in June was the first time they finished in first place.

The girls surpassed high school teams from across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to claim the top prize.