SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State shared on Friday that they will be holding a press conference to address anti-Semitic graffiti and flyers that have been located on and near the university’s campus.

According to the university, anti-Semitic graffiti was found at 8 .m. in Friday along J Street by a Sacramento State employee near the school’s entrance.

Appearing at the press conference was Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento’s faith based leaders.

“Hate has no place in our Sacramento,” Steinberg said. “It is not what we are about. It has never been what we are about.”

The press conference started at 11 a.m. in front of Sacramento Hall off the J Street entrance to the university campus.

“That swastikas’ is not Sac State,” Nelson said. “It has no place here. It has no place on J Street.”

Whitmore said that the faith based community has been coming together for decades and there is more that brings Sacramento together than can bring it apart.

“What we have experienced here today, too often in the recent past and in the long history is ridiculous and it is time for it to stop,” Whitmore said.