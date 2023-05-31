(KTXL) — The man suspected of sexually assaulting two people at Sacramento State during Fall 2022 was arrested in Germany and was returned to the United States on Tuesday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Feb. 23, agents with the FBI Berlin Legal Attaché and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Germany arrested Nida Muhammad Niazy,32, near Eutin, Schleswig Holstein, Germany, about 70 miles north of Hamburg.

The FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant after Niazy boarded a commercial flight from San Francisco to Switzerland on Nov. 5, 2022, causing him to avoid his Dec. 14, 2022 prosecution date.

Niazy has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is awaiting his first appearance before the Sacramento County Superior Court.

“The FBI is eager to help our law enforcement partners ensure those accused of crimes can and will answer to charges, despite their efforts to flee,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office.

Niazy’s arrest and extrication to the United States was funded by Project Welcome Home, which funds the transportation of federal fugitives to the United States.