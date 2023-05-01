(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings lost a crucial Game 7 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, putting an end to the Kings’ season, but allowing for two area universities to hold their commencement ceremonies as originally planned.

Sacramento State and UC Davis will both be able to host their ceremonies at the Golden 1 Center in the next few weeks, now that there will be no more NBA Playoffs games at the arena.

If the Kings had beaten the Warriors in the best-of-seven series and then done the same thing with the next opponent, Sacramento State would have had to move its ceremonies in order for some of the games to occur at the Golden 1 Center.

If the Kings continued to defeat their opponents and reach the NBA Finals in June, UC Davis would also have had to move its ceremonies so that some of the games can take place at the arena.

Sacramento State’s ceremonies will be held between May 19-21, and UC Davis’ ceremonies will be held June 16-18.

Both universities had contingency plans in place to move ceremonies to their respective campuses in case of a deep Kings run in the playoffs.

After the Kings’ 120-100 loss to the Warriors, both universities can continue on with their original plans for the ceremonies.