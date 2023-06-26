(KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is offering free meals to students this summer.

The school district is offering free breakfast and lunch at various campuses Monday through Friday from June 26 until July 28.

•Video Above: Three schools renamed in Sacramento City Unified School District

All school-aged kids 18 years old and under can receive a free meal and there’s no paperwork necessary, nor is enrollment required, according to the district.

The meals must be consumed on campus in the cafeteria, and to-go meals are not available.

Some schools will continue to offer meals into August, the district said.

When are meals being distributed?

The district said breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Meal times are likely to change and families are urged to check with the school for the most updated information, the district said.

Which schools are offering meals?

According to the school district, here are the free meal locations:

•Abraham Lincoln Elementary

•Bowling Green Chacon Elementary

•Camellia Basic Elementary

•Caroline Wenzel Elementary

•CK McClatchy

•Crocker Riverside Elementary

•David Lubin Elementary

•Earl Warren Elementary

•Elder Creek Elementary

•Ethel I. Baker Elementary

•Ethel Phillips Elementary

•Fern Bacon Middle School

•Golden Empire Elementary

•Hiram Johnson High School

•H.W. Harknewss Elementary

•Hollywood Park Elementary

•Hubert H. Bancroft Elementary

•Isador Cohen Elementary

•John Bidwell Elementary

•John Cabrillo Elementary

•John Still K-8 School (ends Aug. 4)

•Martin Luther King Jr. K-8

•Matsuyama Elementary

•New Joseph Bonneheim (ends July 22)

•Oak Ridge Elementary

•Pacific Elementary

•Parkway Elementary (Aug. 4)

•Peter Burnett Elementary

•Phoebe Hearts Elementary

•Pony Express Elementary

•Rosa Parks K-8 School

•Rosemont High School

•Sam Brannan Middle School

•School of Engineering Sciences

•Sequoia Elementary

•Sutterville Elementary

•Tahoe Elementary

•The Met

•Washington Elementary

•Will C Wood Middle School

•William Land Elementary

•West Campus

There are some community sites where kids can get their free meals this summer:

•La Familia (Monday through Thursday)

•The Language Academy (June 19 to June 30)

•Breakthrough Academy at Sacramento Country Day School (ends Aug. 2)

•Forever Friends Early Learning Vare (ends Aug. 11)

•Stanford Settlement @ McKinley Park (Tuesday to Thursday)