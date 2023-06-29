(KTXL) — Sacramento now has 13 “sister cities” after the city council’s approval Tuesday of adding Sumy, Ukraine as a new international partner.

“After speaking with Mayor (Oleksandr) Lysenko, it was obvious that a sister city relationship could help bring humanitarian aid and continue to shine a light on the daily challenges faced by a city in the middle of a war zone,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Consul General of Ukraine Dmytro Kushneruk and Vlad Skots, the Chairman of Ukrainian American House joined Steinberg and Councilmember Caity Maple, who led the campaign to form the new partnership.

“On behalf of the Sumy City Council and our community, let me express our deepest gratitude for your support of this initiative,” Lysenko said.

Sumy was one of the first cities invaded by Russia in 2022, and it borders the nation on two of its sides.

Before the invasion, Sumy was home to 260,000 people and today it is a safe haven for almost 30,000 refugees.

“We strongly believe that further cooperation will foster a partnership in support of the Ukrainian nation and residents of Sumy City in their efforts to protect and rebuild their homes and country that were affected by the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine and to provide an opportunity for enriching cultural and economic ties between the cities of Sumy and Sacramento,” said Kushneruk.

As of March 2022, the Sacramento region is home to approximately 20,000 Ukrainian immigrants and ranks first in the United States for its population of Ukrainian immigrants, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

Some of Sacramento’s other sister cities include:

• Ashkelon, Israel

• Liestal, Switzerland

• Mexicali, Mexico

• Yongsan, South Korea