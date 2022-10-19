SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use.

The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses.

“It’s a great way to use rainwater for your landscapes, while saving drinking water for other uses during the drought,” William Granger, the City’s water conservation coordinator, said.

There will be a limit of two discounted barrels per household, and there are only 300 discounted rain barrels available, according to the city. In order to be eligible for the barrels, buyers must be Sacramento residents and pay city utility fees — Eligibility will be verified by the city.

People who placed orders when the event happened in 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be placed on a waitlist. Those who want more than two barrels can purchase them at a non-discounted rate.

According to Granger, they ran out of discounted barrels within a week last year.

Delivery of the barrels will take up to 15 days.