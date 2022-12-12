SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The three women elected to the Sacramento City Council will be sworn in Tuesday evening, creating a majority-women city council.

Voters elected Lisa Kaplan, Karina Talamentes and Caity Maple to represent Districts 1, 3 and 5, respectively. They will join Council members Katie Valenzuela, District 4, and Mai Vang, District 8.

Their addition to the city council makes it the second time in Sacramento’s history that there was a majority-female council.

The first time it happened was in 1989.