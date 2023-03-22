(KTXL) — Visitors to the city of Sacramento’s website will see a new look depending on what service they are trying to use, the city said.

The new website will feature a new domain as well, which is more secure according to the city. Its URL address will now use .gov instead of .org.

“A redesign gave us the opportunity to modernize the site’s technology, improve our user experience, and increase security,” the city said.

The new website features a new browsing section that allows people to search by categories, such as business, safety and utility services, and by departments.

Some of the pages will still use the old website while the city works to transfer everything to the new site. The city said the process will continue into the coming months.

At the end of the transfer, the old site will shut down. The city’s last website was nearly 10 years old.