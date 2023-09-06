(FOX40.COM) — The City of Sacramento’s Office of Emergency Management is reminding residents to enroll in “Sacramento Alert” as it completes its transition to a new emergency alert system.

On Jan. 1, Sacramento County shifted to a new emergency alert system. Now, the city is asking residents to create a “Sacramento Alert” account before Oct. 1 to continue receiving emergency updates and community alerts.

•Video Above: SacRT offering free rides for International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Those who registered with the emergency system after Jan. 1, 2023, will not be affected, the city said. The service is available to residents of Sacramento, Yolo and Placer counties.

A screenshot of the sign-up page for “Sacramento Alert” (Image Credit: Sacramento County)

Daniel Bowers, Sacramento’s emergency management director, said, “Signing up for Sacramento Alert is a simple yet highly effective way to protect yourself and your family during emergencies.”

“It only takes a few minutes to sign up for alerts that will help safeguard you and your family should there be an emergency. We encourage everyone to register,” he added.

How to sign up for “Sacramento Alert”

According to the city of Sacramento, here is how to sign up for “Sacramento Alert.”

Visit Sacramento-alert.org and provide basic information, select a username, set a password and security question

Select how you prefer to be contacted, such as cell phone, text, and/or landline

Register one or multiple addresses such as home or work address

Opt-in to receive notifications and alerts