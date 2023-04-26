(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is going to receive funding for the development of a bus hub at the Sacramento Valley Station, the city announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The city was awarded the majority share of $30.8 million in funding from the California State Transportation Agency’s (CalSTA) “Transit and Intercity Rail Capitol Program.”

The funding is expected to be used for a two-story regional bus and mobility hub at the train station, which will provide “provide regional multimodal access improvements” and expand as a “true transit center,” according to the city.

“This crucial funding will advance SVS’s transformation into Northern California’s premier rail and transit hub,” said Greg Taylor, project manager with Sacramento’s Department of Public Works. “We thank CalSTA for the continued support to improve the integration of the statewide rail and bus system.”

Construction of the bus and mobility hub is projected to have an overall cost of $140 million including surface streets and utilities. Total cost of the entire improvement project is expect to cost over $163 million, according to CalSTA.

The bus and mobility hub project is expected to allow for regional buses, local shuttles and micro-buses, bicycles and electric vehicle parking to be within a short distance of rail services.

Officials said the transformation is expected to increase the ridership of transits and non-automobile options for single-rider trips and decrease emissions.

“Increasing Sacramento Valley Station’s capacity for more climate friendly transportation options is a key strategy in our fight to reach carbon zero in Sacramento,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “The improvements funded by this grant will encourage commuters or visitors to say ‘yes’ to leaving their car behind.”

The funding comes after a 2022 grant for a new pick-up/drop-off location adjacent to a light rail station that will be recolated near the station. The city said Sacrametno Regional Transit (SacRT) is pursing funding to relocate one of its stations.

The city said it will coordinate with SacRT for the light rail relocation project to clear way for the new bus facility.

In 2017, the Sacramento Valley Station underwent a renovation throughout federal and Measure A funds. The renovated added 25,000 square feet of mixed-use leasable space.

In 2022, the city received about $49.9 million in funding for projects at the train station, along with regional bus route stops, a bus layor and vehicle charging facility.

Officials said the city is expected to receive federal funding for the project.