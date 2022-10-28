SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later a call came in stating that a person in a crashed car had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound seated inside a car that had crashed into a fence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that life-saving measures were carried out as they waited for medical personnel to arrive. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident determined that this was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.