(KTXL) — Sacramento’s watering restrictions will move back to being address-based starting in March and stay that way until late October.

Watering with sprinklers is currently only allowed once a week during the weekend, but beginning March 1, residents will be able to water twice a week.

What days they are able to water, however, depends on their numbered address.

•Even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Sunday

•Odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday and Saturday

Residents have to water before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Water waste will still not be allowed, and it should not run off the property and onto sidewalks or gutters. Letting the water pool into a pond is also not allowed.

There are some exceptions to the watering schedule. Residents can not water for 48 hours after a 1/8 inch of rain.

Other exceptions

•Drip irrigation

•Watering with a hose and spray nozzle

•Smart controllers that have been validated by City staff

•Potted plants

•Edible gardens

•New landscaping, up to 30 days after installation

•When there are two or more consecutive days above 100 degrees