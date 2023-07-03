(KTXL) — Record temperatures hit the Sacramento area in the first weekend of July, the first time the city endured triple-digit temperatures in 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento tied a record high temperature of 109 degrees for the date of July 2. The record was previously set for that date in 1991.

Triple-digit temperatures in Sacramento started on Thursday and ended on Sunday. Sacramento was forecasted to reach 98 degrees on Monday and a high of 95 is expected for the area on the Fourth of July, according to the NWS.

Sacramento is one of many areas that endured triple-digit temperatures in Northern California during Independence Day weekend.

In the Sacramento area, a heat wave also struck Marysville-Yuba (110 degrees), Roseville (110), Vacaville (110), and Woodland (109), according to the NWS.

On Sunday, the NWS issued a “major heat risk” for portions of the Sacramento Valley including the Sacramento Metropolitan area.

A “major heat risk” is considered dangerous to anyone who doesn’t properly hydrate or have adequate cooling, the NWS said.

The air quality in the Sacramento region over the weekend was also considered unhealthy for sensitive groups over the weekend, and the area had its first two Spare the Air Alerts of the year.

The first Spare the Air alert was for Friday, which had an Air Quality Index of 133. Sunday’s AQI was 126, with Monday lowering to 101 before decreasing to a moderate AQI of 93 for Tuesday, according to the Spare the Air website.

Sacramento’s triple-digit temperatures marked the end of a long stretch without a 100-degree day, almost breaking a record for most consecutive days without triple digits.

Before hitting triple digits last week, the city hadn’t endured 100-degree weather since Sept. 9, 2022.