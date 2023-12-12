(FOX40.COM) — With the continuing cold weather during the night in the Sacramento area, the city has extended the duration of its weather respite center at the Outreach and Engagement Center.

The respite center will provide a place for residents to stay overnight through the morning of Saturday, Dec. 16.

The center can accommodate up to 50 people and has space for personal belongings and pets. Its hours are from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The FOX40 Weather Center forecasts overnight lows that reach into the mid-30s, with lows reaching into the 40s by the weekend.

Sacramento Regional Transit will continue to provide free rides to and from the center during this extended period. Passengers only need to print this flyer or display it on a device.

The city’s respite center is located at 3615 Auburn Blvd.

The County of Sacramento has a warming center that will be open every night until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

The North A Emergency Shelter is located at 1400 North A Street.