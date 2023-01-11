(KTXL) — One Sacramento weather station recorded the longest streak of days with rain during the December and January atmospheric rivers that hit California.

According to the Sacramento city weather station, there have been 17 consecutive days of rain as of January 11, which is a new record.

Previously, the longest streak of consecutive days of rain at the Sacramento city weather station was 16, which occurred in February of 1992, and before that, a streak of 15 consecutive days of rain was recorded in December of 1970, according to FOX 40 meteorologist Adam Epstein.

Since Dec. 27, California has been hit with continuous atmospheric rivers, bringing copious amounts of rain and snow to the state.

While a break in the rain is predicted on Thursday, the Office of the Governor of California said that California is expected to be hit by four more atmospheric rivers in the coming days, which could bring more rain and snow to the state.