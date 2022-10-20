SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to The Wienerschnitzel at 845 El Camino Ave on Wednesday for the second time in a little more than a month to battle flames once again.

On Sept. 2 the business was shut down due to a fire in the attic that fire crews were able to contain and extinguish within 40 minutes, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The business had not reopened but a burn in the attic was reported at 5:40 a.m. and once again brought fire crews to knock down the flames.

The Sacramento Fire Department said that there is extensive damage to the building and there are fire investigators on the scene.