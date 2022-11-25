SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering more free parking options at meters on the street from Friday, Nov. through Saturday, Dec. 24.

According to the city of Sacramento, in order to show support to local businesses, parking meters in both midtown and downtown will be now free after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, parking meters will be free all day.

According to the city, the free parking program will only be valid at metered parking. Street cleaning parking, times zone and color zones will still be enforced.

The city also said that meter and space reservations will be excluded from the free meter parking program.