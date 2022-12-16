(KTXL) — A Sacramento woman died on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while she was riding her bike on Power Inn Road, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento Office.

CHP said they were notified of the collision at 5:24 p.m. on southbound Power Inn Road near Elsie Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned a woman had sustained major injuries.

The woman was identified as a 54-year-old woman from Sacramento. She was transported to Kaiser South Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Citrus Heights, was traveling in the number two lane along southbound Power Inn Road when the front right of the vehicle struck the bike, according to CHP.

The woman landed in a dirt drainage ditch along the right-hand side of the road and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement investigation.

Officers determined that neither alcohol nor drugs played a part in the crash.