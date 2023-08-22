(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento woman died in a collision on Monday along State Route 99 that left one other person with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol South Sacramento.

At 2:21 p.m., officers were notified that a Toyota Sedan driven by a 22-year-old male from Sacramento had collided into the rear of a Peterbilt dump truck driven by a 65-year-old Pacific House man while heading northbound on SR-99 towards the US-50 transition.

Law enforcement learned that the driver of the Toyota became distracted and did not see that traffic was slowing down in front of him.

The driver of the Toyota noticed too late that the dump truck had slowed in front of him and despite engaging his breaks crashed into the left rear of the dump truck.

When first responders arrived on scene life-saving measures were carried out on the driver and the female passenger of the Toyota before they were transported to the hospital.

A six-month-old and a one-year-old child who were in the rear of the Toyota were also transported to the hospital as a precaution but were found to be uninjured.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota was not believed to be under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.