(FOX40.COM) — Since the fires began on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Sacramento resident Corrie Calderon has been keeping in contact with her aunt, uncle and cousins that live on the island.

Before the fires began her uncle was already facing down a cancer diagnosis, she told FOX40.com.

In February, Calderon’s uncle Tony was diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

“It was pretty gut-wrenching, because, they’ve been through so much this year,” Corrie Calderon said.

Calderon’s aunt Lauren Calderon said that despite her husband’s cancer diagnosis and losing their home and car in the deadly fires, they are still “the lucky ones.”

Lauren describes what remains of her home and the town of Lahaina as an “ash tray” and the only thing she can identify is the “bunk bed we put together for the kids.”

On the day that the fires began, Lauren and her husband Tony were in the hospital for his second chemotherapy appointment.

“When we came back, it was very windy,” Lauren said. “So windy, that the signposts were flying off the street, and I was driving, and my hands were just white-knuckled the whole time, fighting the wind.”

Since Tony’s initial diagnosis he has undergone five surgeries, had four overnight hospital stays and two ambulance trips.

“We actually went to the mainland for two weeks in June at the Mayor Clinic, to try to get them into their liver transplant program, but he didn’t qualify because a little bit of the cancer from the bile duct has spread to his lymph node areas,” Lauren said. “It was devastating for us, because if he would’ve gotten the liver transplant, it would have made it completely cancer free.”

In order to help with her families medical bills and to rebuild their home, Corrie started a GoFundMe. So far she has raised tens of thousands of dollars for her family.

“I wanted something for my aunt and uncle to have, to have some sort of cushion, some sort of small safety net,” Corrie said. “So, the outpouring of love and support has been so meaningful and impactful.”

Despite their loses, Lauren said their family still has a lot to be thankful for, like the unifying spirit of their community.

“There is so much compassion and so much unity and community and aloha spirit, not only out of Lahaina but all over the island of Maui, all over Hawaii, all over the world,” Lauren said.

The Calderon’s were able to find a place to stay for a while at a friend of a friends condo.