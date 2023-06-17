(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced Friday that a 16-year-old male African lion will be kept off exhibit due to his declining health.

While remaining off exhibit, the lion, named Kamau, will be observed and taken of by the zoo’s carnivore team, the zoo said.

The zoo said Kamau has been experiencing a decline in health due to his advanced age.

“We are thankful to our partnership with UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine that allows us to provide him with comprehensive, world-class medical care,” a Facebook post from the zoo reads. “We know how much our zoo community loves Kamau, and it’s important to us that we keep you updated on his health.”

The African lion has been a staple at the Sacramento Zoo, living at the zoo since November 2008 when he was two-years-old. He was brought from the San Diego Wild Animal Park to breed with the zoo’s female lion Cleo.

The zoo opened an expanded lion exhibit in 2019 to give more space for Kamau and Cleo.

According to the zoo, African lions can live up to 10 years in the wild and up to 25 years in captivity. Male African lions can average between 60 to 75 inches in body length and weigh up to 330 to 550 pounds.