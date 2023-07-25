(KTXL) — A pair of capybaras at the Sacramento Zoo welcomed a newborn pup this week, and the little furry rodent is already walking around and exploring its exhibit alongside its parents.

The zoo announced that the healthy pup was born early Monday morning.

The pup’s parents, Chigüiro and Anna-Leroy, are also doing well, the zoo said in a social media post.

The zoo did not specify if the new pup has a name.

Chigüiro arrived at the zoo in the fall of 2021, and it was only in February of this year that Anna-Leroy arrived.

What is a capybara?

Capybaras are the largest rodent in the world and are found in several countries within Central and South America, according to the Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo says capybaras are semi-aquatic, they feel most at home near bodies of water, and they have webbed toes to aid in swimming.

Capybaras can grow to be about four feet long and two feet tall, about the size of a medium-sized dog.