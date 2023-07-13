(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo is adjusting its hours this weekend due to forecasted triple-digit temperatures.

According to the zoo’s website, the zoo is closing early at 1 p.m. on Friday through Sunday due to the extreme heat. The zoo’s normal hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with entry closed at 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued an “excessive heat watch” for portions of Northern California that begins at 11 a.m. on Friday and continues until 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures in the Sacramento area are expected to reach 106 on Friday, following a high of 110 on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and 101 on Monday.

The warm temperatures are coming during the opening weekend of the California State Fair, which will have cool spots, misting stations and air-conditioned buildings throughout Cal Expo, according to the fair’s website.

Horse racing at the State Fair is canceled during the fair’s first weekend due to the heat. The horse races are scheduled to take place on July 21 to 23 and July 28 to 30.

Officials from the NWS urge the public to stay hydrated and drink water and avoid being outdoors in the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The NWS also urges people to stay in an air-conditioned room during the day.

For those who are seeking respite on the rivers as an alternative to cool down, officials said waterways will continue to run cold and fast, “creating dangerous conditions,” for the public.