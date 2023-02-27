(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced a new addition Monday. “There’s a new capybara to visit at the Sacramento Zoo,” the zoo said in a social media post. “Come give a warm welcome to our newest (totally adorable) friend this week!”

The zoo shared social media images showing the new capybara in the habitat, but did not specify if the animal has a name.

Courtesy of the Sacramento Zoo

What is a capybara?

Capybaras are the largest rodent in the world and are found in several countries within Central and South America, according to the Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo says capybaras are semi-aquatic creatures and feel most at home near bodies of water. They navigate through water with webbed toes.

Zoo looking for name of giraffe calf

The zoo welcomed a baby giraffe in January, bringing the number of giraffes at the zoo to six.

The zoo is giving the public an opportunity to name the calf in an online auction. The highest bidder will pick the name, which will follow a review by the zoo staff.

Along with the auction, the zoo is using donation campaigns to raise money for the new zoo slated to be built in Elk Grove.

The bid started at $5,000 and has reached $8,400 as of Feb. 27. The auction closes Tuesday and all details and instructions about how to participate can be found on the auction website.