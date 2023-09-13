(FOX40.COM) — The keepers at the Sacramento Zoo had a special surprise for Molimo the Okapi’s 11th birthday on Wednesday.

Zookeepers celebrated Molimo’s birthday with a banana, yam, apple, pear and spinach cake.

Molimo, also known as Mo, and and another Okapi named Forest are part of the zoo’s Species Survival Plan Program which is run in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Okapi, an endangered species, are medium-sized hoofed animals with necks similar to a giraffe and hind legs with stripes similar to a zebra.

They are the only living relative of the giraffe, according to the Sacramento Zoo.

According to the zoo’s fact sheet, Okapi roam in the central, northern and eastern of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Their diet in the wild consists of leaves from trees, shrubs and vines. At the zoo, they are fed Alfalfa hays, prepared herbivore pellets, browse and mixed greens and vegetables.

The life span of Okapi in the wild is unknown but their average lifespan in captivity is 15 to 20 years with the oldest recorded age being 33.