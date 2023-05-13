(KTXL) — It has been almost two weeks since a baby Sumatran orangutan was born at the Sacramento Zoo, but the baby’s mother has yet to show signs of “appropriate maternal behavior”, according to the Sacramento Zoo.

The new born has been under the care of animal care and veterinary teams since it was born on May 1 and has show signs of increased strength, appetite and strength.

Seeing the positive results from the baby, care staff decided to attempt to reintroduce the baby with his mother Indah on Tuesday.

To the staffs dismay, Indah did not show any signs of nursing and continued her previous behaviors and lack of maternal actions towards the infant.

The two were once again separated and Indah underwent another health evaluation by her normal health ream from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and a human OB/GYN from the UC Davis School of Medicine.

The evaluation found that Indah was recovering well from post-parturition and staff are continuing to stay in contact with orangutan experts at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) sites.

In order to keep the baby in relative contact with his mother and father Makan, the baby will continue to receive around the clock care within the orangutan house in sight of his family.

“The overall goal remains to reunite Indah and the infant,” the zoo wrote in a press release. “The timeline and options for this are evaluated daily.”

This baby orangutan is the first newborn orangutan at the zoo since 1981 and is now among the 79 other Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States.