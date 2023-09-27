(FOX40.COM) — For the first time in its 96-year history, the Sacramento Zoo welcomed a white rhinoceros on Tuesday.

The southern white rhino, named J Gregory, came to Sacramento from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to a press release.

•Video Above: California condors appear in more counties

Starting Wednesday, zoo guests might be able to catch a glimpse of the new rhino as he settles in his new surroundings in a quiet boma paddock near the back of his habitat. Officials said the rhino will be given full access to his habitat likely by the weekend.

A spokesperson from the Sacramento Zoo told FOX40.com in April the facilities team was in the process of adding an exhibit at the zoo that would serve as a habitat for the white rhino.

The rhino’s home at the zoo is a renovated habitat that once housed an African bongo antelope, which is located between the Galapagos tortoise and Grevy’s zebra habitats.

“J Gregory is a calm guy who loves scratches from his keepers, likes to take naps and play in his wallow,” Jocelyn Katzakian from the Sacramento Zoo said in a statement. “He is always looking for an opportunity to participate in a training session and be rewarded with snacks. The Ungulate team is happy to have such an awesome rhino in our care.”

Officials with the zoo said Katzakian traveled to San Diego to meet the rhino before his arrival in Sacramento.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Zoo.

The white rhino adds to the hundreds of animals located at the Sacramento Zoo. According to the zoo, it’s home to more than 400 native, rare and endangered animals. The zoo also has over 140 “unique species,” at its facility.

According to the zoo, there are two subspecies of white rhinoceros: the threatened southern white rhinoceros and the northern white rhinoceros, which is considered critically endangered.

White rhinos are the second-largest land mammal, second to the elephant. White rhinos weigh between 4,000 to 5,000 pounds and can reach lengths of up to 15 feet.