(KTXL) — As the weather gets warmer in Sacramento, there are outdoor events in the capital city for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Some events start in springtime and continue until after summer winds down when festivals such as Aftershock and GoldenSky return to the area.

From May until October, here is what is in store for Sacramento.

Concerts in the Park

The popular Concerts in the Park series is returning for the 30th time in 2023.

Concerts in the Park will take place every Friday night at Cesar Chavez Park from May 5 to July 28 with the exception of July 7. The event will take place on those dates from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The concerts are free to attend.

Bryson Tiller at Cesar Chavez Park

R&B artist Bryson Tiller is making his way to Sacramento for his “Back and I’m Better” tour on June 17 at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

DJ Nitrane is advertised as a special guest at the outdoor concert. Tiller is also stopping in Los Angeles and San Francisco before his Sacramento show.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $50 while VIP tickets start at $100.

California State Fair and Food Festival

This year’s California State Fair will feature multiple music acts for its Toyota Concert Series.

There will be a different performer on each day of the fair from July 14 to July 30. Music acts who have been announced are Fitz and the Tantrums (July 14), Ginuwine (July 18), LeAnn Rimes (July 19), Scotty McCreery (July 20) and Gin Blossoms (July 28).

The concerts are free of admission with a fair ticket, but reserved seats are available for $25.

Free tickets are $16 for adults while early-bird tickets are $14 until July 13. Tickets for children ages 5 and 12 are $10 and while children ages 4 and under get inside for free.

Sol Blume

R&B and hip-hop festival Sol Blume is taking place at Discovery Park on Aug. 19-20 after it was originally scheduled to be held in April.

The two-day festival was moved to August due to flooding at Discovery Park following winter storms that hit the area since January.

The lineup for the festival includes headliners Brent Faiyaz, Kehlani and special guest Teyana Taylor. Other music acts will include Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Jessie Reyez, Chole and PinkPanthress.

General admission tickets start at $225 while VIP tickets are $400. VIP tickets for people 21 and over only.

Foodieland Night Market

The Foodieland Night Market, a food and entertainment event, will take place at Cal Expo for multiple weekends in 2023.

The event will come to Cal Expo on May 12 to 14, then Sept. 1 to 3 and again from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

According to the event’s website, the Foodieland Night Market will feature over 170 vendors and a varity of foods, arts, crafts, games and family-friendly entertainment.

Admission is $5, but children 5 and under can enter the event for free.

Farm-to-Fork Festival

The annual Farm-to-Fork festival is set to take from Sept. 7 to Sept. 23 at Capitol Mall.

The annual Farm-to-Fork series has multiple events as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with local food, wine and beer vendors, along with interactive exhibits and live music performances.

The festival is free to attend.

The vendor and music lineup will be announced in the summer, according to Visit Sacramento.

The 2022 event feature Japanese Breakfast and Gregory Porter as the headlining music acts.

Holo Holo Music Festival

The Old Sacramento Waterfront will be the site of the Holo Holo Music Festival on Sept. 9 and 10.

The two-day reggae and island music festival is being organized by Good Vibez and JMF Presents.

The music starts at 2 p.m. on both days of the festival.

Early-bird single-day tickets for Sept. 9 are $100 with single tickets for Sept. 10 being $95. General admission weekend tickets are $220 while VIP weekend tickets are $310. However, both weekend tickets have a waitlist.

Aftershock

Aftershock, Sacramento’s annual rock and heavy metal festival, is returning to Discovery Park from Oct. 5 to 8.

Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn and Guns N’ Roses are among the many bands who will be performing during the four-day festival.

Four-day general admission passes start at $399.99 with VIP passes starting at $719.99. Single-day admission starts at $134.99 for Thursday and Sunday while tickets are $154.99 for Friday and Saturday.

GoldenSky

After a successful debut in 2022, the GoldenSky Music Festival will return to Discovery Park on Oct. 14 and 15.

Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church and Wynonny Judd are some of the names who will take the stage for the two-day country festival.

Weekend passes start at $124.99 while VIP tickets are sold out. Single-day tickets start at $79.99 while VIP single-day tickets start at $164.99.