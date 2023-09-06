(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento’s fall season will include multiple live music events for residents and visitors to enjoy.

In the fall months, here are the music festivals and bigger outdoor events happening in Sacramento.

Holo Holo Music Festival (Sept. 9-10)

Island and reggae music artists will take the stage at the Toyota Amphitheatre for the Holo Holo Music Festival.

The two-day event will feature island and reggae music acts Koholhe Kai, J Boog, Steel Pulse and Common Kings. American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi and Sacramento R&B singer Finn Gruva are among the other performers at the festival.

Country in the Park 2 (Sept. 9)

Country music fans can enjoy a night of country performances at KNCI’s Country in the Park 2 at Heart Health Park.

Performers include Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Matt Stell, Kassi Ashton and Dalton Dover.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and general admission is $40.

Sacramento PopFest (Sept. 16)

The Sacramento PopFest will include indie acts from Sacramento and the Bay Area, starting with a free all-ages show at Phono Select in South Sacramento at noon.

The event will conclude with performances at the Starlet Room at Harlow’s in midtown for a 21-and-over show starting at 4 p.m.

Advanced tickets for the Harlow’s portion of the event are $15 while admission will be $18 on the day of the show.

Farm-to-Fork Festival (Sept. 22-23)

The popular annual Farm-to-Fork Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a concert lineup including Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Cannons, and Danielle Ponder.

The concerts are free to attend and will occur at Capitol Mall.

Aftershock Festival (Oct. 5-8)

The annual Aftershock Festival will take over Discovery Park during the first week of October.

Headliners for the four-day event include Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, and Limp Bizkit.

GoldenSky (Oct. 14-15)

After a successful debut in 2022, the GoldenSky Music Festival will return to Discovery Park.

Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Wynonna Judd and Parker McCollum are some of the who will take the stage for the two-day festival.