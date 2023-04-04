(KTXL) — Today the area bordered by 16th, J, 21st and E streets is known as Boulevard Park, but from 1887 to 1905 it was the Union Park Racetrack and played a major part in the development of the motion picture.

Union Park was owned by former California Governor Leland Stanford and was one of several horse tracks in Sacramento including Brighton, now the California State University Sacramento campus, and Louisiana Track, now Curtis Park.

According to the Boulevard Park Neighborhood Association, “It was the Union Park Racetrack that was the site where some of the most prominent horse breeders trained and raced their thoroughbreds.”

In 1872, Stanford hired well-known photographer Eadweard Muybridge to attempt to document if a horse has all for hooves off the ground at a trot with photographs.

Muybridge had moved to California from England, but returned to England following a stagecoach incident. He would return to California once again in 1866 after his recovery.

When Muybridge returned he was equipped with the latest photography technology and had undergone photographic training in England.

He was hired by the U.S. government in 1867 to photograph the west coast and a series of images from Yosemite were exhibited and gained him some fame and recognition.

In May 1872, Muybridge began his photographic experiment in Sacramento at the Union Park Racecourse by taking images of Stanford’s prized horse, Occident.

In April 1873, a successful image showing the horse with all four hooves off of the ground was captured and Muybridge shared an account of the process with a newspaper.

“The first experiment of opening and closing the camera on the fist day left no result; the second day, with increasing velocity on opening and closing, a shadow was caught. Muybridge, having studied the matter thoroughly, contrived to have two boards slip past each other by touching a spring, and in so doing leave an eighth of an inch opening for the five-hundredth part of a second, as the horse passed, and by an arrangement of double lenses, crossed, secured a negative that shows ‘Occident’ in full motion – a perfect likeness of the celebrated horse.” Daily Alta California, April 7, 1873.

This successful attempt at the experiment led Muybridge to alter the design on his shutter, which would be put to the test again when Stanford brought him to Palo Alto to perfect the experiment.

Using 12 cameras capable of firing in less than half a second, superior images of the horse in motion were captured and proved to be better than the ones made in Sacramento.

The success of Muybridge’s images and their use in the Zoopraxiscope projector would earn him a $40,000 grant from the University of Pennsylvania in 1883 to make more than 100,000 studies of animal and human motion using his camera system.

Muybridge would showcase his work at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago with the Zoopraxographic Hal1 and inspire the likes of Thomas Edison to further the invention of “movies.”