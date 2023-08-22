(FOX40.COM) — Since the city was founded in 1849, Sacramento’s drinking water has been provided by the city.

Currently, the Sacramento Department of Utilities is currently in charge of producing the water used by residents and businesses.

According to the city, about 80% of Sacramento’s water supply flows from the Sacramento and American rivers with the remaining 20% coming from 28 local groundwater wells.

The Sacramento River, the largest river in California, collects water from the Klamath Mountains, the Cascade Range, the Coast Range and the western slopes of the northern Sierra Nevada.

The American River begins at the Sierra Nevada mountain range and flows all the way to the confluence with the Sacramento River in downtown Sacramento.

What is the drinking water production process?

There are two structures located in the city’s rivers responsible for treating groundwater in Sacramento.

These structures are two water treatment plants, which are the Sacramento River Treatment Plant near Interstate 5 and Richards Boulevard and the E.A. Fairbairn Treatment Plant near Sacramento State on the American River.

“People often notice our water intake structures on the river, but don’t know what they’re used for,” Sacramento director of the Department of Utilities Pravani Vandeyar said on the city’s blog. “They are large, wing-shaped structures that reach into the river and pump out water.”

According to the city, these water treatment centers pump raw water from the rivers, which go through a process to see if the water is free of sand, silt, bacteria, and viruses, all of which are hazardous to drink.

These are the steps the city makes sure raw water goes through to make it safe for the public to drink:

•Water flows through a grit basin where sand and heavy particles sink to the bottom so they can be removed

•The water goes through a process called “flocculation” to help the smaller particles clump together to remove them

•Water is moved into “sedimentation” tanks, which removes about 85% of particles left in the water

•Water goes through filters made of a hard coal, called anthracite, and sand to remove even smaller particles

•Chlorine is added to disinfect the water from viruses and bacteria

•Water is stored in reservoirs until it is ready to travel through the water distribution system and into homes and businesses

How is water determined safe to drink?

The quality of water is tested all day every day of the year, as city staff monitors 121 different contaminants across 75 different testing locations throughout the city.

Lead, arsenic and mercury are among the different contaminants that are tested for.

Chemists, machinists, electricians, industrial control technicians and engineers are part of the many teams and staff that are a part of Sacramento’s drinking water process.

“As is always the case, we work around the clock to ensure drinking water meets or exceeds all state and federal regulations,” Vandeyar said.

Once the water is safe to drink, pipes that span more than 1,600 miles carry water to homes and businesses throughout Sacramento, according to the city.

The pipes are operated by city staff who perform tests, repairs and maintenance on the system.

What happens if there’s something wrong with the water?

If something wrong is detected or if there are any concerns about the water, the city will immediately issue drinking water advisories in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Depending on the scenario, here are the four types of water advisories that will be issued by the city:

•Informational: Informs the public about any anticipated changes in water quality and any recommended actions

•Boil water: Issued as a precautionary step if the city believes there is a potential threat to the safety or quality of water

•Do not drink: Issued when the water remains safe for other uses as bathing, but it’s not safe to drink or prepare food with, even after boiling

•Do not use: This advisory is rare but is issued to demand the public to stop the use of their tap water for any purpose