(KTXL) — The concert lineup for the Farm-to-Fork Festival’s 10th Anniversary has been unveiled.

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Cannons and Danielle Ponder are among the performers who will take the stage at the 2023 festival in downtown Sacramento, Visit Sacramento announced Tuesday.

•Video Above: Capitol Mall Farmers’ Market launches 2023 season

Other music acts who are set to perform include Jean Dawson, Eric Gales and Zia Victoria.

The concerts are free to attend and will occur at Capitol Mall from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23. The festival will also include local bands and DJs, who will be announced at a later date.

Cannons, an alternative/electro-pop band, will headline the festival on Sept. 22, along with Ponder and Gales taking the stage earlier that day.

Harper will headline the Sept. 23 portion of the event with Franti, Dawson and Victoria also performing that day.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming such an amazing concert lineup to celebrate our 10th year,” Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa said in a statement.

“Music is always a central piece of the Farm-to-Fork Festival experience, but what sets this event apart from others is that beyond great music, people can also explore cooking demonstrations, delicious local food, wine and beer, and enjoy the best of Northern California — all at one event.”

Live music has been part of the Farm-to-Fork Festival since it began in 2013 and has been a major draw to the downtown event over the years, bringing thousands of people to Capitol Mall, according to Visit Sacramento.

Along with live entertainment, the annual Farm-to-Fork Festival celebrates the region’s food and agriculture industries and features several food, beer and wine vendors.

As of May 23, here is the concert lineup for the 2023 festival:

Friday, Sept. 22

•4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — DJ TBD

•4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Eric Gales

•5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — DJ TBD

•6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Danielle Ponder

•7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Cannons

Saturday, Sept. 23

•3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. — Zia Victoria

•4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. — DJ TBD

•4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Jean Dawson

•5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — DJ TBD

•6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Michael Franti & Spearhead

•7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — DJ TBD

•7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals