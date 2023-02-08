(KTXL) — The Buy One, Get One Free promotion for Sacramento’s 916 gift card program will continue up until Valentine’s Day.

“Consumers who use this special promotion for Valentine’s Day gifts and experiences will also positively impact the local economy in meaningful ways,” said Valerie Mamone-Werder, the City’s project development manager responsible for the program.

Bonus gift cards vary in value depending on how much one spends buying the first card.

•A $25 gift card gets a $10 bonus gift card for free

•A $50 gift card gets a $25 bonus gift card for free

•A $100 gift card gets a $50 bonus gift card for free

There is a limit of five bonus gift cards per purchaser, and the promotion ends on Feb. 14.

Gift cards do not expire; however, the free bonus gift cards do and must be used by Feb. 28.

According to the city, dozens of businesses accept the 916 gift cards. A list of the businesses, along with a map of their location, can be seen on the program’s website.

Participating businesses range from restaurants to spas.