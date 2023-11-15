(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Shop 916 gift card program has returned, giving shoppers extra spending money as the holiday season approaches.

The gift card program was launched in December 2021 to help local businesses that were affected by the pandemic. Gift cards could be used citywide at participating businesses.

•Video Above: Midtown Sacramento encourages shopping at local businesses this holiday season

“With over 100 participating Sacramento businesses, the gift card is the perfect gift to give or keep for yourself,” said in a press release by Valerie Mamone-Werder, the city’s project development manager responsible for the program. “This is a great way to give gifts and impact and the local economy. And there is still time for businesses to sign up for this free program.”

The amount of money buyers could use will depend on the value of the gift card purchased. Depending on the amount purchased, consumers will get a free bonus gift card.

Here are the gift card values being offered:

•A $25 gift card comes with a free $10 bonus gift card

•A $50 gift card comes with a free $25 bonus gift card

•A $100 gift card purchase comes with a free $50 bonus gift card

The city started to offer the gift cards on Wednesday and the public can buy them through Feb. 15, 2024. Shoppers must use the free bonus gift cards by March 31, 2024.

Bonus gift cards are limited to five per buyer and the regular consumer-purchased gift cards do not expire.

According to the city, a total of $35,000 in Shop 916 gift cards have been spent in Sacramento since the program’s launch. Over 100 Sacramento businesses are participating in the program, ranging from restaurants to boutique shops.