SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Shop 916 gift card program is back with another promotion that will allow buyers to get extra spending money with their purchases.

The promotion was brought back with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day getting closer.

“The Shop 916 gift card is a great way to support Sacramento businesses while getting some extra spending money for the holiday season,” said Valerie Mamone-Werder, the City’s project development manager responsible for the program.

The program was created to help local businesses that were affected by the pandemic. Gift cards can be used citywide, but they will only be accepted at participating businesses.

How much more money buyers get depends on the value of the gift card purchased.

A $25 gift card comes with a $10 bonus gift card for free

A $50 gift card gets the buyer a $25 bonus gift card for free

A $100 gift card purchase comes with a $50 bonus gift card for free

Those who want to buy a gift card have until June 30, and bonus gift cards are limited to five per purchaser. The free gift cards must be used by July 31.

Dozens of Sacramento businesses are participating in the program, ranging from wine businesses to computer repair businesses.

You can learn more about the program and restrictions on the Sacramento City Express website.