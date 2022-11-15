SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Shop 916 gift card program is back for another year, and this time, buyers will be able to get extra spending money with their purchases.

The program was created to help local businesses that were affected by the pandemic. Gift cards can be used citywide, but they will only be accepted at participating businesses.

“The Shop 916 gift card is a great way to support Sacramento businesses while getting some extra spending money for the holiday season,” said Valerie Mamone-Werder, the City’s project development manager responsible for the program.

How much more money buyers get depends on the value of the gift card purchased.

A $25 gift card comes with a $10 bonus gift card for free

A $50 gift card gets the buyer a $25 bonus gift card for free

A $100 gift card purchase comes with a $50 bonus gift card for free

Those who want to buy a gift card have until Feb. 15, and the free gift card must be used by Feb. 28.

Dozens of Sacramento businesses are participating in the program, ranging from wine businesses to computer repair businesses.

To learn more about the program and restrictions, click or tap here.