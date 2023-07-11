(KTXL) — Sacramento’s Regional Transit District has announced that free rides will be available across all of its platforms on July 26 to celebrate National Disability Independence Day.

To ride free, all passengers are required to do is board any SacRT vehicle and enjoy a complimentary ride to their destination.

General Manager and CEO for SacRT Henry Li said, “National Disability Independence Day is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to accessibility, equality, inclusion, and independence.”

SacRT’s transit options include the bus, light rail, SmaRT Ride and SacRT GO paratransit services.

Bus

SacRT operates 82 bus routes within a 440-square-mile service area.

Light Rail

SacRT operates light rail on 43 miles of track serving 53 light rail stations.

SmaRT Ride

SacRT operates nine on-demand micro-transit zones throughout Sacramento County. Learn more here.

SacRT GO Paratransit Services

Door-to-door, shared-ride transportation for individuals who are unable to use the SacRT bus and light rail system either all of the time or some of the time due to a disabling condition.

Riders must be eligible for ADA paratransit service, apply to use this service and make an advance reservation.