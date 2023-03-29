(KTXL) — SacRT will be offering free rides on certain routes every Tuesday during the month of April to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The free rides will be on the fixed-route bus and light rail on April 4, 11, 18 and 25.

There will also be a 50th anniversary wrapped train and bus to celebrate. According to SacRT, riders will be able to learn about its history through QR codes that will be on interior decals.

SacRT began operating on April 1, 1973, after taking over from the city-owned Sacramento Transit Authority.

A commemorative event will be held on April 3 at Cosumnes River College Station. Mayor Darrell Steinberg is expected to speak at the event, alongside the CEO, and Assembly members Kevin McCarty and Stephanie Nguyen.

Several pop-up events will be taking place throughout April at light rail stations and transit centers as well. Attendees can get commemorative items, and there will also be prize contests.

Pop-up Events

•Wednesday, April 5, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at 16th Street Station

•Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Arden Fair Transit Center

•Friday, April 7, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Watt/I-80 Station

•Monday, April 10, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Mather Field/Mills Station

•Thursday, April 13, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at University/65th Street Station

•Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Historic Folsom Station

•Tuesday, April 18, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Arden/Del Paso Station

•Wednesday, April 19, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Cosumnes River College Station

•Monday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 13th Street Station