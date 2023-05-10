(KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit light rail services will be closed in downtown this weekend, as modifications are taking place for low-floor trains.

According to the agency, station construction will impact the Gold Line and Blue Line light rail service on Saturday and Sunday. Normal light rail service is expected to resume at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

•Video Above: SacRT testing new low-floor light rail trains

During the weekend, modifications are taking place at the stations on 8th Street and Capitol and 8th and K streets. The modifications are being done to “meet the requirements for new low-floor light rail trains.”

SacRT said special bus shuttles between stations will be in place from the start on Saturday through Sunday at 5 p.m.

According to SacRT, here is where the bus shuttles will be in place:

•Gold Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Sacramento Valley Stations

•Blue Line: Bus bridge between 13th Street and Cathedral Square (10th and K streets and 11th and K streets)

For the weekend bus bridge schedule, click or tap here.

After the weekend closures, SacRT said crews will continue to work at the stations for a few more weeks, but the stations will remain open to riders. While construction is going on, the agency said fare vending machines and Connect Card devices might not be available.

Why are the light rail stations getting modified?

Stations that follow the Gold Line route are being modified to meet the requirements of new low-floor light rail vehicles.

SacRT said after each station modification is completed, other stations will be temporarily closed in phases.

The new low-floor trains are part of a modernization project for the agency.

Recently, SacRT was able to get 16 new light rail vehicles after receiving a $45.1 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

SacRT has previously purchased nearly 30 new trains, but riders likely won’t see them until Summer 2024.

Low-floor trains allow riders to have easier doorway access, and they have wider aisles and areas for bicycles, which will improve accessibility for those with disabilities.