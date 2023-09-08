(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is holding two hiring events in September for multiple positions with the agency.

The hiring events will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 from at the SacRT Auditorium on 1400 29th Street in midtown Sacramento.

According to a news release, SacRT is hiring for the following positions:

•Bus driver

•Facilities service worker

•Service worker

•Network operations engineer

•Paratransit dispatcher

•Transit ambassador

The agency said SacRT helps bus driver candidates get their commercial learners permit and paid commercial driver license training.

SacRT is offering free rides for candidates and are recommended to take bus routes 30, 38, 67 and 68, the light rail at the 29th Street Station and its SmaRT Ride service.

Candidates will need to print or screenshot a flyer for the free rides.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

For those who can’t attend the event, can apply for the open positions online.

Those who are interested in attending the hiring fairs should bring a valid ID and their last 10 years of employment history.